Uganda: Fowode Launches Digital Hub to Empower Women Ahead of 2026 Elections

The Forum for Women in Democracy (FOWODE) has launched a new digital platform designed to support women aspiring for political office, as Uganda prepares for the 2026 general elections.

The LeadHERship Digital Resource Hub, officially unveiled at the FOWODE offices in Kampala , is aimed at bridging the information and digital literacy gap that continues to hinder women's participation in Uganda's political processes.

According to FOWODE Executive Director Patricia Munabi Babiiha, the platform is a response to systemic barriers that have limited women's leadership, including lack of access to accurate electoral information, unsafe spaces for learning and mentorship, and cultural stereotypes that discourage women from pursuing political roles.

"The LeadHERship Digital Resource Hub represents a bold step toward realising the full potential of women in the political arena," said Babiiha.

While affirmative action has increased women's presence in political spaces, their numbers in direct leadership roles remain disproportionately low.

Uganda's 11th Parliament has only 33.8% female representation, with just 7.4% elected through direct seats.

At the local government level, only six women serve as LCV Chairpersons compared to 140 men, representing just 4.1%.

FOWODE also highlighted the increasing threat of electoral violence targeting women.

"The recently concluded NRM party primaries exposed women candidates and voters to intense, gendered intimidation, including gun violence and destruction of property," the statement read.

"Such violence silences women politicians and voters and could cast a pall over women's campaigns going into 2026."

The new digital platform aims to tackle these challenges through several strategies.

It will equip women with accessible and empowering information that enables them to confidently enter and navigate the political space.

It will also centralize critical resources for mentorship, leadership training, and peer learning to help women grow within supportive networks.

In addition, the platform is designed to bridge the digital divide by ensuring that more women regardless of their background or location can access tools and knowledge necessary to compete in elections and lead effectively.

After elections, the hub will provide long-term support to women leaders, including resources tailored to enhance legislative engagement.

"The LeadHERship Hub is not just a response to current gaps it is a long-term investment in the future of women's leadership," Babiiha added.

FOWODE has called on stakeholders to make full use of the platform, support digital inclusion efforts, and reject all forms of violence, intimidation, and discrimination against women in the electoral process.