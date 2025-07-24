Uganda: Shincheonji Taekwondo Team Clinches Medals At International Competition

The Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony (Chairman Lee Man-hee), once again demonstrated its growing global sporting presence, as its Taekwondo representative team swept medals at the 2025 Park Chung-hee Cup International Open Taekwondo Championships. Every team member walked away with a medal, underlining the team's exceptional performance and dedication.

Held from July 18 to 21 at the Sangju Indoor Gymnasium in South Korea, the tournament attracted over 4,200 participants from 18 countries, including the United States, France, and the host nation. Organized by the Park Chung-hee Cup Organizing Committee in partnership with the Gyeongbuk and Sangju Taekwondo Associations, the competition featured various categories such as poomsae, sparring, breaking, kicking, and general performance--comprehensively assessing athletic skill, discipline, and technique.

On July 19, 25 Shincheonji athletes took part in the recognized poomsae individual event, delivering stellar performances despite a limited training window. The team won a total of 4 gold, 7 silver, and 14 bronze medals, accomplishing a remarkable feat where every athlete returned with a medal.

Gold medalist Lee Jun-wi expressed pride in his achievement, stating:

"We didn't have much time to train, but I remained focused throughout. I'm grateful that my efforts led to this result."

Head Coach Kim Deok-hoon applauded the team's discipline and mental strength in a highly competitive field.

"This was a top-tier international competition featuring some of the world's best athletes. I'm proud our team remained composed and performed at their highest level. We'll continue refining our training systems and expand participation with stronger skills in future tournaments."

The event also served as a platform to enhance South Korea's cultural diplomacy, reaffirming its status as the birthplace of Taekwondo and leaving a strong impression on global participants.

This victory adds to Shincheonji's consistent performance on the international Taekwondo scene. Earlier this month, the team earned 2 gold, 4 silver, and 5 bronze medals at the 2025 Kim Un-yong Cup International Open Taekwondo Championships in Busan, with every athlete again earning a medal. In 2024, at the Mungyeong World Taekwondo Hanmadang, five out of 18 Shincheonji athletes took home medals, reinforcing the team's competitive credibility.

While Shincheonji Church is best known for its religious mission, it also plays an active role in promoting community health, youth talent, and social cohesion through its investment in sports, arts, and culture. The church continues to nurture well-rounded individuals and encourage a healthy and active lifestyle as part of its broader contribution to society.