Uganda: Krystal Bugolobi to Host Flavour, Fun and Fire At BBQ, Beats & Belly Laughs

On Saturday, August 2, the Krystal venue in Bugolobi will transform into a vibrant hub of flavour, rhythm, and laughter, as celebrated grill master Tony Otoa leads a star-studded culinary and entertainment experience dubbed BBQ, Beats & Belly Laughs.

Otoa, a household name in Uganda's grilling circles with more than 20 years of experience behind the flame, is set to headline the food segment of the event. Joining him is acclaimed chef Carol Mugamba, whose culinary artistry has gained renown for turning Ugandan traditional dishes into gourmet experiences. The duo promises a menu bursting with bold, smoky flavours that celebrate both innovation and heritage.

But it's not just about the food.

Live music will take centre stage, with soulful crooner Julius Sese and his band bringing the groove, while celebrated party-starter DJ Ssese will keep the energy high with an eclectic mix of feel-good tunes to soundtrack the day. Whether you're swaying to live music or dancing between bites, the entertainment promises to match the culinary fire.

Organisers describe the afternoon as a perfect blend of food, music, and social connection--a casual yet curated experience for Kampala's urban crowd.

"This is not just another food fest," said Otoa in a statement. "It's a vibe--a celebration of who we are through what we cook, how we dance, and the stories we share."

From foodies and live music lovers to socialites looking for a relaxed networking spot, BBQ, Beats & Belly Laughs offers something for everyone. Guests are encouraged to come with friends, an appetite, and their best moves.

The grills light up at noon. Entry is free, but an unforgettable experience is guaranteed.