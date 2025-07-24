Kenya: Airbus Opens Aircraft Support Centre in Johannesburg

24 July 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Airbus has opened a customer support centre in Johannesburg to serve airlines operating its commercial aircraft across Africa.

The facility will offer services including technical support, maintenance, training, and performance analysis for Airbus models such as the A220, A320, A330, and A350.

Airbus says the centre aims to strengthen operational reliability and enhance service delivery to carriers across the continent, where nearly 40 airlines operate over 260 Airbus aircraft.

The move comes amid rising demand for air travel in Africa and is part of the company's broader effort to deepen local technical capabilities and aviation support infrastructure.

