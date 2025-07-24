Kenyan Freed After $1m Blood Money Settlement in Saudi

A Kenyan man, Stephen Abdukareem Munyakho, has been released from death row in Saudi Arabia after spending 14 years behind bars, following the payment of $1 million in blood money (diyya)--a landmark resolution under Islamic law that allows for clemency if the victim's family accepts compensation.

The story, as reported by the BBC, details how Munyakho's release was secured through a combination of diplomatic efforts, religious negotiations, and a tireless campaign led by his mother, veteran journalist Dorothy Kweyu.

"This satisfaction is going to be with me for a while," Kweyu told The Star newspaper.

"This time, it is true. The ambassador [in Saudi Arabia] has confirmed it."

Munyakho was convicted of murdering a Yemeni colleague in 2011 during a workplace altercation at a Red Sea resort, where he worked as a warehouse manager. Initially sentenced to five years for manslaughter, his conviction was later upgraded to murder in 2014, carrying the death penalty under Saudi Arabia's strict interpretation of Sharia law.

Speaking to the BBC last year, Kweyu recounted that her son had been stabbed first with a letter opener, prompting him to retaliate with the same object--an act that tragically led to the colleague's death.

Under Islamic law, the death sentence can be commuted if the victim's family agrees to accept diyya, or blood money. After years of negotiations and multiple postponements of Munyakho's execution, the family of the deceased accepted a $1 million settlement, reportedly paid by the Kenyan government and the Muslim World League, a Saudi-based charity.

Kenya's Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary, Korir Sing'oei, confirmed the release on X (formerly Twitter), stating that Munyakho had been freed under a "judicial decree." He also noted that Munyakho had performed Umrah, the minor Muslim pilgrimage in Mecca, following his release.

"Stephen Abdukareem Munyakho was released under a judicial decree," Sing'oei posted, without further details.

The case has drawn attention to the complexities of international justice, the role of diplomatic and religious institutions in resolving capital punishment cases, and the emotional toll on families navigating foreign legal systems.

Kweyu's relentless advocacy, including public appeals and media interviews, was instrumental in keeping her son's case alive.

Her campaign eventually reached influential religious bodies, culminating in the life-saving settlement.

However, Munyakho's return to Kenya has not been confirmed, but his release marks the end of a harrowing chapter that began when he left for Saudi Arabia in his early 20s.