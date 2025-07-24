Zimbabwe: 10 Zimbabwean Trailblazers Redefining Success in Canada

Zimbabwe's influence continues to permeate borders, shaping narratives abroad.

Zimbabweans in the diaspora continue to shatter the glass ceiling, proving their mettle in foreign lands across various communities and sectors.

NewZimbabwe.com features 10 trailblazing Zimbabweans in Canada who have defied both odds and geographical boundaries.

Chinenere wears many hats: entrepreneur, event host, and dynamic communicator. The Zimbabwean-Canadian is the founder of Taura Communications, where she provides communication coaching and helps individuals build self-confidence. She has facilitated impactful dialogue meetings in Canadian communities and hosted high-profile events, including the Zimbabwe Achievers Awards.

On her website, Chinenere says, "My own journey--from Zimbabwe to Canada--has been one of resilience, growth, and learning the power of effective communication. Now, I'm dedicated to sharing those insights to help others thrive in every area of life."

Natasha Heschelle (Mutungwazi)

Heschelle is a Zimbabwean-born actress who moved to Canada 11 years ago to pursue her acting career. She has featured in projects such as Zahara, showcasing her acting prowess. Heschelle is also a musician, with her digital metrics proving her success as a songstress. In 2021, she was honoured by the Zimbabwe Business Bureau Canada as one of the 40 most influential Zimbabweans in Canada.

David Chinyama

Chinyama is a visual artist whose dexterity brings striking artistry to life. His work is inspired by his upbringing in a challenging African environment, and he highlights societal issues through his canvas paintings. A two-time recipient of the National Arts Merit Awards, Chinyama continues to make an impact in the arts.

Thabo Chinake

Known in music circles as K The Chosen, Chinake's hip-hop career began unexpectedly. After moving to Canada to pursue a Bachelor of Commerce at the Haskayne School of Business, he stumbled upon letters written by his mother before his birth, sparking his creative flame. Today, he balances a professional accounting career with his hip-hop ambitions.

Sekai Musoki

Having grown up in a Zimbabwean mining community, Musoki dreamed of following in her father's footsteps in the extractive industry. Now, she is an engineer at Canadian mining company BHP Jansen, where she works in construction and analytics.

Munyaradzi Mataruse

A product of the Pakare Paye Arts Centre--founded by legendary Zimbabwean musician Oliver Mtukudzi--Mataruse moved to Canada nine years ago and has established himself in Yellowknife, a city in the subarctic region. With five albums to his name, he has proven his musical pedigree, having toured internationally with Mtukudzi. He now collaborates with renowned manager Trevor Sinclair to break into the Canadian market.

Peter Mapendere

Born in Masvingo, Mapendere played for Black Rhinos Juniors in Zimbabwe before a knee injury cut his football career short. Now a holder of the UEFA A and Canadian A coaching licences, he coaches Ottawa International Soccer Club in Canada. Despite his success abroad, he still dreams of contributing to junior football development in Zimbabwe.

Liam Middleton

Born and raised in Zimbabwe, Middleton made his mark as a rugby coach, leading the Zimbabwe Sevens team from 2004 to 2010. Under his guidance, the Cheetahs won four out of six games at the 2009 Rugby World Cup Sevens in Dubai, securing a Bowl Final victory against Ireland.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe U.S., Canada and Africa Migration By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In 2014, he was appointed Canada's Sevens coach, where he achieved a rare victory over New Zealand. He later led Canada to a gold medal at the 2015 Pan Am Games and coached the team in its inaugural home tournament during the 2016 World Sevens Series in Vancouver.

Dr. Nothabo Ncube

A qualified medical doctor, Ncube is also a TEDx speaker, coach, and mentor. Having lost her mother at 14, she draws from personal experience to empower others. She appeared on Oprah Winfrey's Lifeclass discussing "You Become What You Believe" and won the People's Choice Award at the 2019 Zimbabwe Achievers Awards Canada.

Lillian Cox

Born in Kwekwe, Cox is an entrepreneur who has carved a niche in Canada. In 2018, she founded Tz Kloset, a women's clothing brand, while also venturing into agriculture and entertainment. In 2019, she was named Female Entrepreneur of the Year at the Zimbabwe Achievers Awards Canada.