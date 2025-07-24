Egypt: The First Annual International Conference On Excellence in Neurosurgery

Under the patronage of Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Minister of Health and Population, the First Annual International Conference on Excellence in Neurosurgery was launched on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, under the theme "Honoring Our Past by Creating a Better Future."

The event, organised by the General Authority for Healthcare, brought together top international neurology and neurosurgery experts, senior health officials, university leaders, and representatives of global health organisations and research institutions and a host of health and scientific leaders in Egypt.

In his opening speech, Minister Abdel Ghaffar highlighted the significance of the conference, which comes amid major progress in a field that exemplifies the fusion of advanced technology, multidisciplinary collaboration, and skilled human resources to deliver superior patient care.

He noted that the Ministry of Health has prioritized neurosurgery through its inclusion in the Presidential Initiative to Eliminate Waiting Lists, launched in 2018. This initiative has enabled over 183,000 neurosurgical operations and 14,000 cerebral catheterizations, ultimately saving thousands of lives.

The minister also pointed to the establishment of seven internationally accredited stroke centers, with plans underway to expand the network so that every governorate has access to rapid intervention and improved outcomes.

Abdel Ghaffar asserted that Egypt has witnessed a real transformation in its healthcare system, especially in advanced surgeries. "What we see today in Egyptian hospitals is a true shift that was once a distant dream," he said, highlighting the country's ability to carry out complex procedures with success and recovery rates comparable to international standards.

He attributed this progress to significant investments in health infrastructure and the training of skilled medical teams.

The minister also pointed to the success of the national initiative to eliminate waiting lists, which he described as one of the most impactful healthcare projects in recent years. More than three million citizens have benefited from it so far, with costs exceeding LE23 billion.

"This initiative has helped speed up medical services, reduced burdens on citizens, and saved thousands of lives," he noted.

Abdel Ghaffar praised the General Authority for Healthcare, describing it as a model of institutional excellence aligned with the state's goals of digital transformation and expanded universal healthcare.

He also witnessed the signing of a co-operation protocol between the Authority and the Egyptian Health Council to train new batches under the Egyptian Board Program and develop medical treatment protocols.

Ahmed El-Sobky, Chairman of the General Authority for Healthcare, expressed pride in launching this international event, calling it a platform for exchanging experiences in one of the most complex surgical specialties.

He noted that the Authority had achieved tangible success in neurosurgery services across its hospitals.

Hamdi El-Nabawy, Chairman of the Conference and Supervisor of Neurology Departments at the Authority, said the level of performance by Egyptian medical teams reflects great progress.

He called for establishing a National Institute of Neurology and Neurosurgery to serve as a regional hub for treatment, training, and research.

South Korean neurosurgeon Dr. Se-Hoon Kim praised the professionalism of Egyptian doctors and the country's medical infrastructure, especially after witnessing joint surgeries in Port Said.

"Egypt has a promising healthcare system that deserves to lead in the region," he said.

During the conference, Abdel Ghaffar witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Egyptian General Authority for Healthcare and the Egyptian Health Council. The agreement aims to unify training and specialization frameworks in line with Egypt's Vision 2030, which seeks to build a modern, high-quality healthcare system.

Ahmed El-Sobky, Chairperson of the General Authority for Healthcare, congratulated Abdel Ghaffar on receiving the Distinguished Leadership Award from the European Council for African and Middle Eastern Companies (ECAM). The award recognizes his leadership of the Arab Health Ministers Council over four years and his efforts to advance Egypt's health sector.

El-Sobky noted that under Egypt's Universal Health Insurance system, more than 10,000 neurosurgical procedures have been carried out--75% of which were complex, high-skill surgeries, including 6,000 performed in the past year alone.

He credited these remarkable achievements to strong political backing and investment in modern technology, such as surgical microscopes and neuro-endoscopy systems, which have significantly enhanced patient outcomes and shortened recovery times.

Hamdy Nabawy, Conference Chairman, underscored the importance of the event as a platform for scientific dialogue that will help raise standards of care in this highly specialized field.

Professor Si-Hun Kim of Korea University expressed gratitude for the invitation, sharing his experience of performing spinal surgeries in Egypt. He emphasized that ensuring pain-free recovery and the best possible patient outcomes should remain at the heart of every neurosurgical practice.

Conference Closing

At the conclusion of the conference, the General Authority for Healthcare decided to hold the International Conference on Excellence in Neurosurgery annually, on this day each year, coinciding with World Neurosurgery Day.

A select group of prominent professors and experts who contributed to the operation and development of the neurosurgery system were also honored, in addition to a select group of international experts participating in the scientific sessions.