Namibia: MPs Push for Transparent, Inclusive Budget

Swakopmund — Members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Budget and Finance (BFC) and other stakeholders have been urged to actively contribute towards making Namibia's budget processes more transparent, inclusive, and responsive to the needs of all citizens.

Speaking at the opening of a two-week stakeholder engagement and training workshop on financial scrutiny in Swakopmund on Monday, BFC chairperson Helaria Mukapuli said constructive dialogue can lead to actionable outcomes, particularly as the country prepares for the Mid- Term Budget Review in October 2025.

"Budgets are not merely numbers; they reflect our national priorities, aspirations and commitments to every Namibian.

By fostering open dialogue, we aim to deepen understanding of fiscal challenges, identify gaps in public financial management, and strengthen collaboration for prudent resource allocation," she said.

Held under the theme 'Strengthening Parliamentary Oversight and Budgetary Alignment with National Priorities,' the forum brings together Members of Parliament, senior government officials, civil society, the private sector, and community representatives to shape policies that drive economic resilience and equitable development.

Mukapuli highlighted that the BFC, established in April 2025 as one of 12 parliamentary standing committees, has a clear mandate to provide robust oversight of the national budget, scrutinise state revenue and expenditure, and ensure public resources are allocated equitably.

"Parliamentary oversight monitors executive activities for efficiency, probity, transparency and fidelity, ensuring that funds appropriated by Parliament are used legally, effectively, and for the purposes intended," she said.

The five-day programme includes plenary sessions, panel discussions and breakout groups designed to generate actionable recommendations for the committee.

In welcoming remarks delivered on her behalf, Erongo governor Natalia /Goagoses underscored that Erongo's vast economic potential demands budgetary decisions that integrate local priorities with national development goals.

She reaffirmed the regional leadership's readiness to support parliamentary initiatives that promote transparent financial management, equitable resource distribution, and sustained economic growth. -Nampa