Namibia: New Political Formation Wages War Against Poverty

A new political party, People Unite for Change, aims to serve the marginalised and close socio-economic and political gaps.

Founder and frontliner Ernestus Axakhoeb said he was inspired by the rising cases of corruption, division and unfairness affecting these side-lined communities.

"Pre-independence, our slogan has been 'one Namibia, one nation, one people, one aim'. But now, today, we are beset with racism and tribalism," he said during the launch of his party on Tuesday in Windhoek.

"That is why they have come together, instead of watching the nation go backwards, to try to unite the people and bring them back to the vision we have been having as a nation," he added.

Axakhoeb said the party has been working underground since 2021. He served as a regional coordinator of the United Democratic Front (UDF).

PUC was registered at the Electoral Commission of Namibia last month.

The leader expressed that they will be radical when it comes to defending the marginalised.

These communities include Hai//om and San.

Party national secretary Stanley Claassen noted that they envision tackling other key areas, including democratic participation, people-centred development, honest governance and an economy that works for all.

"We are not launching just another political party. We are stepping forward with a clear purpose: to offer an honest, principled and people-centred alternative to the broken promises and divisive politics that have failed our people for too long," he said.

The registered party will participate in the 2029 general elections and upcoming regional councils and local authority elections.

The party's focus is on improving local beneficiation of resources, education, fighting corruption through enforcing ethical leadership and promoting equal treatment of all groups.

Its emphasis, despite aiming to carry out national general election campaigns, is on Otjozondjupa, Kunene, Otjikoto, Erongo and the central parts of the country.

The party boasts about 20 000 members, the party president said.

Their strengths lie in Tsumkwe, Tsitsabes, Grootfontein, Tsumeb, Otavi, Otjiwarongo, Khorixas and Karibib.

They aim to place candidates for the local authority and regional elections in Gobabis, Rehoboth, Kalkrand and Witvlei.

Party member Leon /Aib is set to represent the party in the Kunene regional council for Outjo constituency, while Reinard Gawanab is eyeing Karibib constituency.

Political analyst Ndumba Kamwanyah added that having a multiparty system is good, as the electorate has a pool of choices to choose from.

He noted that it is up to a particular party to provide a compelling manifesto or idea to make sure they attract the largest voters. "But on the other hand, a new political party is entering a very saturated electoral landscape. That can spoil or make some parties that are probably good to win because they have to split the votes with all these political parties," he said.

"[The landscape] is so saturated, yes, but in itself it's not really bad because it can make our politics competitive. Let the best man win," he stated.

"If they are just singing the corruption choir, I do not think that will separate them from the others. Because all those things that they are mentioning have been said by other political parties. What is new? That's what voters and the electorate are looking for," Kamwanyah pinpointed.