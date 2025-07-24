Namibia: Dam Levels Drop ...As Namwater Issues Caution

Namibia has recorded a slight decline in overall surface water storage levels, prompting NamWater to urge members of the public, municipalities and industries to use water sparingly.

As of 21 July 2025, the country's total dam storage stood at 1 327.835 million cubic metres (Mm³), which is 85.3% of full capacity. This marks a drop of 5.597 Mm³ compared to the previous week, when levels were at 1 333.432 Mm³ or 85.7%.

According NamWater's head of public relations and corporate communications Lot Ndamanomhata, several major dams in the country's have reported minor decreases.

"The Neckartal, Namibia's largest dam, fell marginally from 98.3% to 98.2%, with its current volume at 841.770 Mm³ while the Hardap Dam dropped by 1.896 Mm³ to 69.9% of capacity, holding 205.848 Mm³," he said, adding that the Swakoppoort Dam is now at 91.2% capacity, following a decline of 0.582 Mm³ to 57.890 Mm³.

A notable drop was recorded at the Omatako Dam, which decreased by 1.049 Mm³ to reach 47.3% of capacity, Ndamanomhata said.

"However, in contrast, the Von Bach Dam recorded a slight increase, rising by 0.461 Mm³ to 42.680 Mm³, or 89.8% of capacity," he said.

De spi te mo st dams maintaining healthy levels after a good rainy season, Ndamanomhata warned that gradual declines are expected as the dry season continues and inflows taper off. He stressed the importance of responsible and efficient water use to safeguard long-term water security, particularly in drought-prone areas.

"Let's all save water for a sustainable Namibia," NamWater urged in its latest update.

Photo: Heather Erdmann