Africa: Namibian MPs Sworn Into Pan-African Parliament

Johannesburg — Four Namibian parliamentarians were on Monday sworn in as members of the Pan-African Parliament (PAP), underpining Namibia's commitment to continental unity and democratic governance.

The Namibian members Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Phillipus Katamelo; Uahekua Herunga; Anseline Beukes and Rodney Cloete took their oath during the opening ceremony of the Fifth Ordinary Session of the Sixth Pan-African Parliament, taking place in Midrand, South Africa.

They join Gerhard Shiimi, who continues his service in the PAP after representing Namibia for the past four years.

Katamelo, Herunga, Cloete are members of the National Assembly, while Beukes and Shiimi are from the National Council.

The Pan-African Parliament, established as the legislative arm of the African Union (AU), brings together representatives from AU member states to engage on key continental issues such as peace and security, democracy, human rights, and economic development.

In line with the Protocol to the Treaty Establishing the African Economic Community Relating to the Pan-African Parliament, each member state is required to designate five parliamentarians, with at least one being a woman, and in a manner that reflects the political diversity of the national legislature.

Namibia's delegation was designated by both Houses of Parliament and will serve in the PAP until the end of their parliamentary terms.

This year's Ordinary Session is being held under the African Union's 2025 theme: "Justice for Africans and Persons of African Descent Through Reparations."

Over the next two weeks, PAP members will deliberate on matters related to governance, the international financial system, and Africa's position in global economic frameworks. They will also examine the role of the PAP in advancing regional integration and legislative harmonisation across the continent.

Regional caucus meetings, including for the Southern African caucus will also be held during the session, which runs until 1 August 2025.

*Rafael Hangula is a communication specialist at Namibian Parliament