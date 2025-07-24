Uganda: Police Deploy Across West Nile to Ensure Peaceful NRM Primaries

The Uganda Police Force has deployed heavily across the West Nile region to maintain peace and order during the ongoing National Resistance Movement (NRM) primary elections for mayoral and Local Council Five (LC5) positions.

Superintendent of Police Collins Asea, the regional police spokesperson, said Thursday that the electoral process was proceeding smoothly, with no major security incidents reported so far.

"We have mobilized and deployed adequate personnel to ensure security and maintain peace throughout the elections," SP Asea told journalists during a press briefing in Arua.

He urged voters, candidates, and their supporters to observe civility, avoid provocation, and respect the integrity of the process.

"We urge all supporters and candidates to observe the election peacefully, respecting one another and the democratic process," he said.

In addition to ground deployment, the police issued a traffic advisory, warning motorists to exercise caution and comply with regulations, especially around polling centres.

"We call on all road users to adhere to traffic regulations and exercise caution on the roads," SP Asea added.

He further encouraged members of the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the nearest authorities.

"Let us work together to ensure a peaceful and successful election. Thank you for your cooperation. Stay safe and vigilant," he said.

The primaries, seen as a critical milestone ahead of the 2026 general elections, have drawn thousands of NRM supporters across the region.

Voting is underway in several districts including Arua, Nebbi, Pakwach, Yumbe, and Koboko, with security officers maintaining a visible presence to deter violence or electoral malpractice.