South Africa: Ramaphosa Publishes Madlanga Inquiry Terms of Reference - - Here's What to Know

24 July 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

A commission of inquiry's terms of reference are 'make or break', according to Mbekezeli Benjamin from Judges Matter. Here's what to know about the inquiry into Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's explosive allegations.

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry will probe and report on the "veracity, scope and extent" of the allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, about political interference in crime fighting and the infiltration of criminal syndicates in law enforcement.

According to its terms of reference, published on Wednesday, 23 July: "The Commission is appointed to investigate and report on the veracity, scope and extent of the allegations with regard to the infiltration of law enforcement, intelligence and associated institutions within the criminal justice system by criminal syndicates and make findings and recommendations for criminal prosecutions, disciplinary actions and institutional reform."

The commission will have "all the powers necessary" to summon witnesses and compel the production of documents, and to conduct search-and-seizure operations, subject to applicable law.

It will also have the power to deviate from the Commissions Act of 1947, to allow it to potentially hold some of its sessions behind closed doors in order "to protect the safety of witnesses, the integrity of...

