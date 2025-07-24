South Africa: Former Bafana Star Thando Mngomeni Goes Missing

Thando's brother, Thabo Mngomeni, says he won't comment until he speaks to Thando's girlfriend about his disappearance.

The former SuperSport United star was last seen more than a month ago, and his whereabouts remain unknown.

Former Bafana Bafana midfielder Thando Mngomeni has not been seen for over a month.

Family, friends and former teammates are desperately trying to find him, but so far there are no answers.

Thando, now 41, once played for Mamelodi Sundowns, Bidvest Wits, SuperSport United and Bush Bucks. He also had a short spell in Sweden with Helsingborgs IF.

His brother, former Bafana and Orlando Pirates midfielder Thabo Mngomeni, told TimesLIVE on Tuesday that he isn't ready to speak publicly. "I don't want to talk much about this matter until I have spoken to his girlfriend," he said.

Thando was known for his smooth style of play and creativity in midfield. Many fans and coaches felt he could have gone even further in his career.

He played some of his best football under coach Pitso Mosimane at SuperSport United, where he lined up with players like Raymond Seopa, Cavann Sibeko, Peter Khoabane, Denis Masina, Emmanuel Zulu and Tony Tsabedze.

At the time of writing, no official missing persons report had been confirmed by police.