Sudan: TSC Member Dr. Salma Launches Sudan Youth Federation's Homeland Reconstruction Campaign in White Nile

24 July 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Kosti — Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Dr. Salma Abdul-Jabbar Al-Mubarak, launched the Homeland Reconstruction Campaign, organized by the Sudan Youth Federation, at Dar Al-Salam Girls School in Rabak on Thursday morning.

The campaign was attended by the Wali (governor) of White Nile State, Lt. Gen. Gamar Al-Din Mohamed Fadl Al-Mawla, members of the Security Committee and the state government, the Chairman of the Sudan Youth Federation, Ali Al-Hadi, and the Chairman of the Sudanese Youth Federation in the state, Muntasir Osman Balul.

Dr. Salma praised the youth's initiatives in construction and reconstruction. She said that choosing to start by rebuilding schools demonstrates the youth's deep understanding of the importance of education, pledging to support all youth activities in various fields.

For his part, the Wali of the White Nile State called on the youth to ensure that the beginning of reconstruction was reality and inclusive of all localities, stating that the youth are the true force in construction and reconstruction, and that they support and back the state government and assist it in rehabilitating and reconstructing schools, providing drinking water, health facilities, and service facilities.

In the same context, Ali Al-Hadi said that this campaign is part of the Sudanese Youth Initiative to rebuild what was destroyed by the war, emphasizing that youth will have a role in both war and peace.

Muntasir Osman Baloul, Head of the Sudanese Youth Federation in the state, explained that this initiative included all of the state's localities, particularly those affected by the war and violations by the rebel militia.

