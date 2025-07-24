Namibia: Home Affairs Launches 5-Year Strategic Plan for Safer Namibia

The Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety, and Security this week launched its Strategic Plan for the period 2026 to 2030. The document outlines the ministry's key objectives and operational roadmap, which align directly with Namibia's recently unveiled National Development Plan Six (NDP6).

"We present to you a clear, deliberate and well-thought-out roadmap to guide our operations and ambitions for the next five years, a living framework for a safer Namibia," Namibia's Minister of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security, Lucia Iipumbu, said at the launch.

According to Iipumbu, the 2026-2030 Strategic Plan is structured around six interconnected pillars: effective policing, effective corrections, comprehensive civil registration, migration and border control, refugee and asylum management, and organizational excellence.

Furthermore, Iipumbu said the key strategic priorities under these pillars include combating crime, strengthening road safety, rehabilitating and reintegrating offenders, expanding civil registration to reduce statelessness, modernizing border and visa systems, improving refugee services, and investing in infrastructure, digital systems, staff welfare, and legislative reform.

"We are building on a foundation of real, measurable achievements over the past five years," she said.

According to Iipumbu, past achievements include enhanced forensic capacity in policing, expanded rehabilitation programs for offenders, the implementation of e-policing and e-birth notifications, and the generation of over N$144 million in revenue from 98,645 visas issued on arrival.

Despite these achievements, Iipumbu said the Strategic Plan identifies persistent risks to be addressed, including porous borders, transnational crime, cybersecurity threats, overcrowded correctional facilities, and the challenges posed by stateless and undocumented persons.

"This strategic plan addresses these with clear, measurable objectives," she added.

Iipumbu, meanwhile, said the success of this plan depends on collective discipline, collaboration, and accountability.