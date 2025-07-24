South Africa: Sassa Conducts Grant Outreach Campaign At Malamulele

24 July 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) is today conducting an outreach campaign at Malamulele Crossing, helping beneficiaries of the R370 grant with enquiries or issues related to their grants.

In a statement, the agency said this initiative is part of SASSA's ongoing commitment to bring services closer to the people.

"Beneficiaries with questions, concerns, or unresolved matters regarding the R370 grant are invited to attend and engage with SASSA officials directly," the agency said.

The R370 grant refers to the Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant, which was introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic to provide temporary assistance to unemployed individuals, who are not receiving any other form of income or social support.

The grant was initially set at R350 but was increased to R370 earlier this year following public outcry over the rising cost of living.

Over the years, the SRD grant has become a crucial lifeline for millions of South Africans, especially young people and informal workers, many of whom struggle with limited access to digital platforms or face long delays in receiving assistance.

In June, Social Development Minister Sisisi Tolashe confirmed that the R370 SRD grant would continue following the approval of draft regulations published on 26 March 2025. This extension, supported by the Minister of Finance, is intended to provide a safety net, while long-term solutions to poverty are developed.

SASSA's outreach efforts are aimed at bridging this gap by offering face-to-face support, particularly in remote or underserved areas like Malamulele, where access to online or regional offices may be limited.

Today's outreach includes assistance with applications queries, payment queries, appeals and general information.

The agency has encouraged community members to take advantage of the opportunity to resolve outstanding matters and ensure their continued access to this vital support. - SAnews.gov.za

