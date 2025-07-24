South Africa: Gauteng Welcomes Arrests in High Profile Cases

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature's Portfolio Committee on Community Safety has commended the South African Police Service (SAPS) for their swift and decisive action in apprehending suspects linked to several high-profile crimes.

These cases include the tragic murder of City of Ekurhuleni Chief Auditor, Mpho Mafole, as well suspects linked to the murder of renowned DJ Sumbody, the killing of engineer Armand Swart, and the attempted murder of actress Tebogo Thobejane.

"These developments reflect the commitment and capability of law enforcement to pursue justice and dismantle criminal networks that threaten public safety and the rule of law.

"However, while these successes are commendable, the committee emphasises that all victims of crime, regardless of their public profile, deserve equal attention, protection and justice. The fight against crime must be consistent and inclusive," Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Community Safety, Bandile Masuku, said on Thursday.

Mafole, who served as the Group Divisional Head for Corporate and Forensic Audits, was brutally gunned down in Kempton Park last month in an execution-style killing.

His death sent shockwaves across the province, while highlighting the grave risks faced by public servants committed to transparency and good governance.

"The committee welcomes the arrest of one suspect, who appeared in the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court yesterday. However, the second suspect, Hlanganani Agripper Mncwango, remains at large. The committee urges law enforcement to intensify efforts and leave no stone unturned in ensuring his swift apprehension," Masuku said.

The case was postponed to 15 August 2025 for further investigation.

"It is particularly alarming that the arrested suspect was reportedly out on bail for a similar murder charge at the time of Mafole's killing. This raises serious concerns about the adequacy of bail conditions in cases involving violent crimes and calls for an urgent review of current judicial practices to prevent repeat offenses and safeguard communities.

"The committee also applauds SAPS for recent breakthroughs in other high profile cases, including the arrests of suspects linked to the murder of renowned DJ Sumbody, the killing of Swart, and the attempted murder of actress Thobejane. Crucially, the committee reiterates that trust between the police and the communities they serve is fundamental to effective policing.

"Building and maintaining this trust requires transparency, accountability, and ongoing engagement. Communities must feel confident that their safety is a priority and that their cooperation with law enforcement will lead to meaningful outcomes. Without this trust, efforts to combat crime will be severely undermined," Masuku said.