South Africa: Alleged Chinese Fugitive Arrested in SA

The International Criminal Police Organisation's (INTERPOL) National Central Bureau (NCB) in Pretoria has arrested a 57-year-old Chinese fugitive, who is believed to be linked to a case of fraud reported in China.

According to a preliminary report, INTERPOL circulated a Red Notice to all member countries to locate and provisionally arrest the Chinese national.

This as wanted persons often flee to another country to evade their arrest.

"The suspect reportedly applied for a visa at the United States of America Embassy in Sandton when his fugitive status was flagged, leading to his arrest on Tuesday, 22 July 2025," said the police in a statement.

The suspect made his first appearance in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, 23 July 2025.

The police said the INTERPOL NCB continues to record commendable successes in dismantling transnational crime syndicates and arresting international fugitives in the country.