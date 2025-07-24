South Africa: 2026 Gauteng School Admission Process Begins

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane has officially switched on the 2026 Online Admissions System, marking the start of applications for parents and guardians with children going to Grade 1 and Grade 8 at Gauteng public schools in the 2026 academic year.

Speaking at the YMCA in Ga-Rankuwa Zone 5, the MEC expressed confidence in the department's online application system.

"I have just received confirmation that 80 000 applications have already gone through since the opening this morning. The parents are responding positively, and we are anticipating that we will have a much larger number by the end of the day. So far, so good. I have not received any complaints about glitches. There hasn't been a system crash, so all is well," Chiloane said.

The YMCA in Ga-Rankuwa Zone 5 serves as one of the 81 walk-in centres across the province, where parents and guardians who do not have access to the requisite resources can get assistance.

Parents and guardians can submit their application online on any device by visiting www.gdeadmissions.gov.za. The 2026 online admissions application period will close on Friday, 29 August 2025 at midnight.

The MEC said significant upgrades have been made to the province's online admissions system aimed at improving user experience and processing efficiency.

"Every year after we have done the application process, we do a review and engage a couple of stakeholders that interact with the system, the learner, parent, SGB just to get feedback as to where can we improve.

"Largely, it has been improvements in communication that we have made. When you apply you get an SMS that shows you have completed the steps," he said.

The MEC said another major enhancement was the system's processing capacity.

The upgraded platform can now handle up to 40 000 applications per minute, reducing delays and improving turnaround time during the high-traffic application period.

"We have also improved as well on allowing parents (mother and father) to apply for the same child but obviously the system will only give them an option of 5 schools, so there has been quite a lot of improvement in the system, we have done quite a lot," Chiloane said.

How the system works

All parents need to register new profiles. Old profiles and previous login details will not work.

After registering on www.gdeadmissions.gov.za, the system will prompt parents to create login credentials (username and password).

"Parents must keep these credentials safe, as they will use them to access the Online Admissions System, and view and manage their profile and application details.

"Parents must accept the POPI [Protection of Personal Information] disclaimer, enter their correct ID number and details, and remember to read and accept the Terms and Conditions," Chiloane advised.

Once parents have gained access to the system, they must begin with the application process and ensure that they complete the 5 step application process.

"It is essential for parents and guardians to fill in correct and accurate details in every step of the application process as prompted by the system. Documents must be uploaded or submitted within seven days of applying.

"Registering a profile without completing every step of the 5 step application process will result in an incomplete application and the applicant not being considered for placement," he said.

To receive important SMS notifications and updates regarding their application(s), applicants must provide one reliable and correct cellphone number when registering.

"Every step of the application process will be confirmed via SMS for security and verification purposes. There will be weekly pop-up messages on the system and SMS notifications sent to registered applicants as reminders to complete their application.

"SMS notifications will also be sent to parents to acknowledge submission and verification of documents. Therefore, parents are encouraged not to change or lose their cellphone numbers, but in unforeseen cases the department must be contacted for assistance," the MEC explained.

He encouraged parents to use the Home Address Within School Feeder Zone option when applying on the system to see schools with feeder zones that cover their home address.

To increase the chances of placement closer to the parent's home address, parents should select schools with feeder zones that cover the parent's home address.

When applying, parents are urged to select a minimum of three schools and a maximum of five schools. All schools will remain open and accessible on the system for applications during the application period.

Closing date

No new applications will be accepted once the application period closes on 29 August 2025 at midnight. Parents are advised to not fall for scams that charge a fee to assist with applying online.

"Bogus operators are scamming parents by falsely promising guaranteed placements in exchange for money. All scams and illegal placements must be reported to the GDE. The GDE does not charge any fees for assisting parents with the application process, all official support is completely free," the MEC emphasised.

For more information, assistance or comments:

· Call 0800 000 789

· WhatsApp 060 891 0361 or

· Email: gdeinfo@gauteng.gov.za

- SAnews.gov.za