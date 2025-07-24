South Africa: US House of Representatives' Foreign Affairs Committee Passes First Round of Anti-SA Bill

23 July 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Peter Fabricius

The Bill calls for a review of US-SA relations and for sanctions against the South African government and ANC leaders.

A Bill that would require the Trump administration to conduct a full review of US-South Africa relations and to identify South African government and ANC leaders eligible for sanctions passed the US House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee this week.

The committee passed the "US-South Africa Bilateral Relations Review Act of 2025" by a vote of 34-16, with 28 Republicans and six Democrats supporting it and only Democrats opposing. It will now go to the full House of Representatives, where observers believe it will pass.

It envisages SA government and ANC leaders being sanctioned under America's Global Magnitsky Act, which imposes financial and visa restrictions on individuals deemed guilty of human rights abuses or corruption.

The Bill would also require the US Administration to determine if South Africa has undermined US national security or foreign policy interests.

'Aligning with America's adversaries'

The Bill cites a long list of actions by the ANC government which it says have offended the US, centred on its good relations with Russia, China and Iran, and its hostility to Israel and Taiwan.

The Bill was...

