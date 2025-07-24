South Africa: Priced Out of Love - - Lobolo Is Fuelling Fatherlessness and GBV

opinion

An ancestral symbol of unity has become a cultural chokehold, pricing out love, feeding fatherlessness and fuelling gender-based violence.

A suit and a standoff

The sun was unrelenting, and so was the silence.

Zama* had gone back inside - to reason with her uncles, to plead for sense. Earlier, she had stood beside Siphiwe* in a burnt-orange dress and a navy duku (headwrap) - a quiet symbol of humility and respect. A doctor not just in title, but in temperament. Calm. Composed. But under that composure, fury simmered.

Now, only Siphiwe and Uncle Khaya* remained outside.

Siphiwe adjusted his collar. His black suit had soaked up the heat and the humiliation. For five long hours he had waited - not for a verdict, but a voice. A handshake. A sign that the gate would open and his future would begin.

But all he got was sweat and suspense.

Uncle Khaya folded and refolded a funeral pamphlet - the only fan under a jacaranda tree that refused to bloom. No blossoms. No breeze. No breakthrough.

Inside, Zama's uncles debated cows and credentials.

What they didn't know - or chose to ignore - was that Siphiwe wasn't broke. He owned eight taxis crisscrossing Johannesburg from sunrise to midnight. On Fridays alone he cleared more than a rural principal's monthly salary. No...