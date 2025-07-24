South Africa: Gauteng's R68bn Education Budget Is Insufficient to Address Key Issues, Warn Experts

23 July 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

Experts have warned that despite the Gauteng Department of Education budget increasing to R68bn for the 2025/26 financial year, it is not enough to address critical challenges such as the rapid increase in learners, infrastructure backlogs and systemic inequalities.

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has announced a R68-billion budget for the 2025/2026 financial year designed to drive improvements across the province's education sector. Key priorities include addressing long-standing infrastructure backlogs, expanding access to Early Childhood Development (ECD) programmes and improving teacher retention and recruitment.

Speaking at a post-budget vote media briefing at Jeppe Girls High School on 20 July, Education MEC Matome Chiloane emphasised the transformative intent behind the allocation.Media

"This R68-billion allocation reflects our dedication to building a generation of skilled, confident and capable learners who will drive South Africa's economic growth and social transformation," he said.

Chiloane said the budget supported key initiatives such as the Strategic Framework for Educational Excellence, the expansion of ECD programmes, school nutrition, scholar transport, psychosocial support and upgrading infrastructure. These efforts aim to provide quality, inclusive and future-focused education by universalising Grade R, ensuring school safety and addressing social barriers to learning.

It falls short

Equal Education Law Centre (EELC)...

