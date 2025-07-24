Kenya: Mccarthy Unveils Final Kenya Squad for TotalEnergies CHAN 2024

Kenya head coach Benni McCarthy has named his final 25-man squad for the upcoming TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024, which kicks off in less than two weeks.

The Harambee Stars have been in camp for the past fortnight, with McCarthy trimming the group from an initial 30 players.

He also made several late call-ups after the first week of training, ensuring his side is well-prepared ahead of the continental tournament, which is reserved exclusively for players active in domestic leagues.

Among the key inclusions is striker Masoud Juma, who recently returned to the local league after a spell abroad.

Juma is expected to lead Kenya's frontline during the tournament and will be a central figure in the team's attacking efforts.

Captain Aboud Omar, goalkeeper Byrne Omondi, defenders Alphonce Omija, Sylvester Owino, and Daniel Sakari, as well as midfielders Alpha Onyango and Austin Odhiambo, bring valuable experience from previous senior national team appearances.

A notable inclusion is 18-year-old Austin Odongo, who plays for Shabana FC in the Kenyan Premier League.

A late addition to the squad, Odongo is the youngest member of the team and is poised to make his senior international debut.

Teenage defender Manzur Suleiman, 19, who was part of Kenya's Rising Stars squad at the TotalEnergies U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), also makes the cut and adds youthful energy to the squad's defensive line.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Kenya By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Kenya will open their CHAN 2024 campaign against Democratic Republic of Congo on August 3 at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani, with home support expected to boost the Harambee Stars' ambitions.

Harambee Stars - Final 25-Man Squad for TotalEnergies CHAN 2024

Goalkeepers:

Faruk Shikhalo, Byrne Omondi, Sebastian Wekesa

Defenders:

Siraj Mohammed, Manzur Suleiman, Pamba Swaleh, Aboud Omar, Alphonce Omija, Sylvester Owino, Mike Kibwage, Daniel Sakari, Lewis Bandi, Kevin Okumu

Midfielders:

Brian Musa, Alpha Onyango, Austin Odhiambo, Ben Stanley, Marvin Nabwire

Forwards:

Mohammed Bajaber, Boniface Muchiri, David Sakwa, Ryan Ogam, Masoud Juma, Austin Odongo, Felix Oluoch