Morocco Return to CHAN With Ambition As Sektioui Names Star-Studded Squad

Morocco's locally-based national team is back in the hunt for African glory -- and they've made their intentions clear as revealing their squad for the 2024 TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN).

After missing the 2022 edition the Atlas Lions return to the African Nations Championship (CHAN) aiming to reclaim the crown they last won in 2020.

Coach Tarik Sektioui, who named his final 28-man squad on Wednesday at the Mohammed VI Complex in Maâmoura, said the side is primed and determined to challenge for a third continental title -- a feat that would make Morocco the most successful team in CHAN history.

"We've selected players with the right experience and mentality for a competition like CHAN," Sektioui told reporters.

"Many of them play regularly in top-tier continental club competitions, and we believe their cohesion and tactical discipline will serve us well."

The team draws heavily from local powerhouses like RS Berkane, Raja Casablanca, Wydad Casablanca, and AS FAR, giving Morocco a deep pool of seasoned professionals.

Notably, six players from newly crowned champions Berkane make the list, including standouts like Abdelhak Assal, Ayoub Khairi, and Reda Hajji.

Adding a touch of international pedigree, two senior national team players have also been included -- Youssef Belammari (Raja Casablanca), who has earned six caps and was recently involved in Morocco's A-team matches, and goalkeeper Rachid Ghanimi (FUS Rabat), who won Olympic bronze and the U-23 AFCON title in 2023.

"We focused our selection on technical ability and team chemistry," said Sektioui.

"Despite some player departures to Europe, we are confident this squad has what it takes to represent Morocco with pride."

The 2024 TotalEnergies CHAN tournament -- reserved exclusively for players active in their national leagues -- takes place from 2 to 30 August across Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda. Morocco has been placed in Group A, where they will battle hosts Kenya, Angola, Zambia, and DR Congo.

Their campaign begins with a showdown against Angola, followed by games against Kenya, Zambia, and DR Congo -- all to be staged in what is expected to be a fiercely competitive group.

Morocco famously won back-to-back CHAN titles in 2018 and 2020, becoming the first nation to achieve that feat. With the likes of El Kaabi Youness, Saifeddine Bouhra, and Youssef Mehri in their attacking ranks, the Atlas Lions are well-positioned for a deep run once again.

Having missed the last edition, this year's tournament represents both a mission of redemption and reaffirmation for Moroccan football -- now a powerhouse across all levels of African competition.

Morocco Squad - TotalEnergies CHAN 2024

Goalkeepers:

Al Harrar Elmehdi

Rachid Ghanimi (FUS Rabat)

Aqzdaou Omar (Wydad Casablanca)

Defenders:

Moufid Mohamed (Wydad Casablanca)

Boulacsout Mohamed

Mchakhchekh Mehdi

Louadni Marouane

Arrassi Bouchaib

Assal Abdelhak (RS Berkane)

Belammari Youssef (Raja Casablanca)

Zahouani Fouad

Midfielders:

Khairi Ayoub (RS Berkane)

Hrimat Mohamed Rabie

Souane Amine

Essadak Houssam

Hajji Reda (RS Berkane)

Bach Anas

Aït Ouarkhane Khalid

Bougrine Sabir

Forwards: