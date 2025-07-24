Uganda: Low Voter Turnout Mars Start of Voting in Lira's Kuluahali and Ambalal

Voting at Kuluahali and Ambalal polling stations in Lira District kicked off to a sluggish start on Thursday, with low voter turnout observed in the early morning hours despite the timely arrival of polling agents representing various aspirants.

Election officials at both centres reported that while logistical preparations had proceeded smoothly, few voters turned up during the initial hours.

The slow start has been attributed to a mix of disillusionment among voters and the chilly morning weather, both of which appeared to have kept residents away from the polls.

Some voters who spoke to this reporter expressed frustration over the recent National Resistance Movement (NRM) MP flag bearer elections.

Local authorities have called on voters to come forward and participate in the process, assuring them of enhanced transparency measures following recent incidents.

As the NRM's internal elections continue across the country, scenes like those in Kuluahali and Ambalal highlight the challenges the party faces in maintaining credibility and engagement within its own ranks ahead of the 2026 general elections.