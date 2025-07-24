Uganda: Uedcl Highlights Achievements and Challenges in First 100 Days

The Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited (UEDCL) has marked 100 days since taking over electricity distribution from Umeme. Jonan Kizza, Spokesperson of the Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited (UEDCL), while on Salam TV with Twaha Mukiibi, puts across the following Achievements, Challenges, & Future Plans in a recent interview on Salam TV Uganda's "Omukeeze" program.

UEDCL has recruited 2,601 employees, reaching 96% of its staffing target. The company has collected 104% of billed revenue and paid Shs 220.5 billion to the Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited (UETCL). Network Infrastructure: UEDCL has upgraded four key substations (Kabale, Kakiri, Kawanda, and Matugga) and replaced 116 faulty transformers, over 23,000 new customers have been connected, & with plans to connect 510,000 new customers per year.

UEDCL has reported a spike in vandalism and power theft, with 41 suspects arrested and 17 arraigned in court. Some areas are facing transformer overloads due to increased demand, highlighting the need for further investment. Despite progress, many Ugandans continue to experience frequent power outages, leading to growing public frustration.

UEDCL is finalizing a $350 million investment plan to expand and improve the power distribution network over the next five years, & the company aims to increase electricity access, with plans to connect 47,000 households and businesses monthly.

