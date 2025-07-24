Namibia: SOE Games to Attract Close to 4 000 Participants ... Action Kicks Off Today

Swakopmund — Swakopmund will play host to the annual State- Owned Enterprise (SOE) Games.

The official kick-off is scheduled for today at the Vineta Stadium.

About 4 000 employees from SOEs will battle it out in the games, which will, for the first time, be open to the public free of charge.

Albert Kevare, one of the organisers, said the games are not just about competition but wellness and promoting unity among public institutions.

"This event brings all our institutions together. It's about networking, fun and creating balance between work and health," he said during a press conference yesterday.

He confirmed that teams from all over Namibia have started arriving in Swakopmund, with participants eager to represent their institutions in games such as football, netball, volleyball, athletics, as well as the games' favourite, tug-of-war.

"The vibe is already building up. Everyone is in high spirits. These games are important because they give employees a chance to connect outside the formal work environment," Kevare said.

He also said the SOE games continue to grow every year and have now become one of the most anticipated staff wellness activities among SOEs.

"People train hard for these games. There's a lot of pride at stake: everyone wants to take a trophy back to their office.

Erongo governor Nathalia / Goagoses and Swakopmund mayor Blasius Goraseb will officially welcome participants during a short reception on Thursday, followed by a soccer match between the CEOs and Swakopmund councillors.

Kevare stated that there will be tight security to ensure the safety of those participating as well as spectators.

The games will run until Saturday.

The event is expected to draw large crowds of staff and supporters.