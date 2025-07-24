Namibia: Kautondokwa Falls Short in Tajikistan

It is back to the drawing board for veteran Namibian boxer Walter 'The Executioner' Kautondokwa, who suffered a unanimous decision defeat at the hands of Russia's Vladimir Mironchikov in an eight-round super middleweight bout on Tuesday in Tajikistan.

Making his return to the ring after a five-year hiatus, the 40-year-old Kautondokwa - fighting under the AC Boxing Promotions banner -showed flashes of his former self in the early stages of the contest.

He started the bout aggressively, pushing forward and attempting to assert dominance against his younger opponent.

However, the 26-year-old Mironchikov, known for his technical prowess and quick footwork, kept his composure throughout the fight.

He masterfully maintained distance, using slick movement to frustrate Kautondokwa and prevent the Namibian from landing any significant power punches.

This is something that has been a trademark of his career.

Des pite Kautondokwa's experience and relentless attempts to close the gap, Mironchikov stayed elusive, working behind his jab and countering effectively to pile up points on the judges' scorecards.

In the end, all three judges were in agreement, awarding Mironchikov a clear-cut unanimous decision victory.

For Kautondokwa, this result was a harsh reminder of the challenges of returning to high-level competition after a lengthy layoff.

The Namibian boxer, who once held the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Africa middleweight title and competed for the interim WBO world middleweight crown in 2018, acknowledged before the fight that he was eager to test himself against younger, active fighters.

However, the bout in Tajikistan underlined the physical and tactical gaps that have developed over the years away from the sport.

His promoter Immanuel 'AC' Moses said there is still more to come from Kaudondokwa.

He might be on the 16 August card of Flame Nangolo.

"I would also like to match him up against Paulinus Jelumino from MTC Nestor Sunshine Tobias Boxing Academy. I think the two can fight for the WBO Africa title. It will be a great fight for the public," added Moses.