Ghana: Two Ghanaian Referees Participate in 2025 Africa Karate Referees and Judges Course

Two esteemed Ghanaian karate referees, Daniel Nana Gyamfi and Isaac Amponsah, are currently participating in the 2025 Union Federation of African Karate Referees and Judges Course in Abuja, Nigeria.

The 4-day course, which commenced on July 21 and will conclude today, is aimed at equipping referees and judges with the necessary knowledge and skills to promote and develop karate in Africa.

With 154 participants from across the continent, this course is a significant step towards enhancing the standards of refereeing and judging in African karate.

The course covers a range of topics, including rules and regulations, referee and judge responsibilities, and practical experience. These topics are designed to ensure that referees and judges are well-versed in the rules and regulations of karate competitions, including Kumite and Kata competition rules.

Additionally, the course provides participants with the opportunity to gain practical experience by officiating at local and national tournaments and participating in workshops or seminars.

In an interview, Mr Gyamfi expressed his gratitude to the president of the federation, Mr Nathaniel Johnson, for the support.

"This course is a game-changer for me, and I'm confident that it will propel me to become a better referee and aid my advancement to become a certified judge."

His sentiments reflect the importance of this course in enhancing the skills and knowledge of referees and judges in African karate.

On his part Mr Isaac Amponsah, who doubles as the vice president of the federation, also spoke highly of the course, stating, "This course is excellent, and it has kept me up-to-date with the current guidelines to ensure the continuous promotion of the sport. I believe that more of such educational courses would go a long way in improving the game in Africa."

He further emphasised the need for ongoing education and training to ensure that referees and judges remain current and effective in their roles.

The 2025 Union Federation of African Karate Referees and Judges Course is a significant milestone in the development of karate in Africa.

The final test, which will be conducted by instructors, will assess and reward final certificates for qualified referees and judges, as well as badges, which symbolise an important accomplishment for those who participate.