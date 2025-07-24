Somalia Approves Visa Waiver Deal With Indonesia for Diplomatic, Service Passports

Mogadishu — Somalia's Council of Ministers on Thursday approved a bilateral agreement with Indonesia to waive visa requirements for holders of diplomatic and service passports, in a move aimed at easing travel between the two nations.

The weekly cabinet meeting, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Salah Ahmed Jama, also reviewed a report from the committee tasked with addressing traffic congestion in the capital, Mogadishu.

The report highlighted major challenges causing gridlock and proposed long-term solutions to alleviate pressure on the city's roads and improve mobility.

The ministers further heard security briefings from the Ministry of Internal Security and the Ministry of Defense regarding the current security situation, ongoing military operations to reclaim territory, and stabilization efforts across newly liberated areas.