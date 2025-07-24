Somalia: Somali Forces Launch Attack On Al-Shabaab in Hiiraan, Inflict Heavy Losses

Beledweyne — Local community defense forces in Somalia's central Hiiraan region, along with SNA, launched a preemptive attack on Al-Shabaab militants Thursday afternoon, targeting a gathering point between Maxaas district and the Wabxo area, officials said.

The operation, according to military commanders leading the mission, inflicted heavy losses on the militant group, with the ongoing pursuit of fleeing fighters continuing into the evening.

"Our forces acted on credible intelligence indicating that Al-Shabaab fighters were mobilizing in preparation for attacks. We launched a swift operation and managed to overrun their position," one commander said, speaking on condition of anonymity due to security concerns.

Witnesses and sources on the ground reported bodies of militants scattered across the battlefield, with local forces maintaining control of the area and conducting clearance operations.

The offensive is part of a broader campaign to liberate areas still under Al-Shabaab control, as community-based fighters increasingly take part in Somalia's national security efforts alongside government forces.

Further details on casualties and operational assessments are expected to emerge in the coming hours.