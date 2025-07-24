Sudan: TSC Member Jabir Checks On the Extent of Cbos Devastation

- Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Assistant Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, and Chairman of the High Committee for Preparing the Environment for Citizens to Return to Khartoum State, Lt. Gen. Engineer Ibrahim Jabir, has inspected the extent of vandalization caused by the rebel militia at the Central Bank of Sudan (CBoS), as part of his inspection visits to government bodies and institutions.

During his visit, Lt. Gen. Engineer Ibrahim Jabir witnessed the systematic destruction and vandalization inflicted on the Central Bank of Sudan's building and equipment. He noted that this criminal act targeted the country's infrastructure and national economy, particularly the destruction of printing presses and cash vaults, which were ransacked and stolen. Furthermore, there was an attempt to use the machines to print new banknotes with the aim of sabotaging the economy.

The TSC member appealed to citizens to report any findings of these machines to the authorities.

Jabir also commended the efforts made to restore and prepare the building and equipment for the Central Bank to resume its business, affirming his commitment to supporting these efforts and overcoming all impediments and challenges.