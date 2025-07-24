Egypt: Sisi Offers Condolences to Putin Over Russia Plane Crash Victims

24 July 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi extended his condolences on Thursday 24/7/2025 to Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Russian people following the crash of a passenger plane in eastern Russia.

"In my name and on behalf of the Egyptian people, I extend my sincere condolences to my friend President Vladimir Putin and the Russian people over the victims of today's passenger plane crash in eastern Russia," Sisi wrote in a post on his official Facebook page.

He expressed his heartfelt sympathy to the families of the victims, saying he prays that God would grant them patience and solace in this difficult time.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.