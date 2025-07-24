Egypt: Sisi Offers Condolences to Putin Over Russia Plane Crash Victims

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi extended his condolences on Thursday 24/7/2025 to Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Russian people following the crash of a passenger plane in eastern Russia.

"In my name and on behalf of the Egyptian people, I extend my sincere condolences to my friend President Vladimir Putin and the Russian people over the victims of today's passenger plane crash in eastern Russia," Sisi wrote in a post on his official Facebook page.

He expressed his heartfelt sympathy to the families of the victims, saying he prays that God would grant them patience and solace in this difficult time.