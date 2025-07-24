Egypt: FM - Egyptian Economy Has Promising Investment Chances

24 July 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptians Abroad Badr Abdelatty affirmed that the Egyptian economy--being one of the largest economies in the African continent--possesses promising investment opportunities and extensive cumulative expertise in implementing strategic projects in sectors such as infrastructure, agriculture, energy, dams, pharmaceuticals, and telecommunications.

He also highlighted the significant progress Egypt has achieved in both industrial and service sectors.

Abdelatty's remarks came while inaugurating the Egypt-Mali Business Forum on Thursday 24/7/2025 in Mali's capital, Bamako.

A high-level Egyptian delegation of 30 business leaders, CEOs, and representatives of major Egyptian companies across various fields participated in the forum.

In his opening speech, Abdelatty said the forum marks a new and important milestone in strengthening economic and trade partnerships between Egypt and Mali.

He emphasized that it opens unprecedented opportunities for the private sectors in both countries to develop partnerships based on integration and trust, in line with the depth of historical ties and the economic potential of both nations.

The foreign minister stressed that Egypt-Mali relations are currently witnessing unprecedented momentum and that the forum serves as a significant starting point for boosting trade exchange, encouraging industrial and investment partnerships, and enhancing cooperation between the business communities of both countries.

He described the forum as a practical first step toward strengthening institutional cooperation.

He pointed out to joint efforts that have led to the formation of an economic working group, as well as ongoing efforts to establish an Egypt-Mali Business Council to activate cooperation opportunities across various sectors.

He expressed Egypt's sincere desire to expand its investments in the Republic of Mali, especially in sectors prioritized by the Malian government, such as textiles, wood products, and pharmaceuticals.

For his part, Mali's Minister of Industry and Trade Moussa Alassane Diallo emphasized the special importance that the Malian government places on enhancing cooperation with Egypt.

He praised Egypt's vast expertise in supporting development across Africa.

He also expressed Mali's aspiration to benefit from Egypt's pioneering experience in several key sectors.

He affirmed that the holding of the forum reflects a shared political will to elevate economic and investment cooperation between the two countries.

