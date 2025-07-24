Nigeria: Okporoko Hails Pondi's Appointment As Chairman Reps Committee, Ssdc

Amb. Chief Godwin Okporoko, JP, Executive Assistant, Security Matters To Delta State Governor, has congratulated Rt. Hon. Julius Pondi on his appointment as Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on South South Development Commission (SSDC).

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu recently established the South South Development Commission (SSDC) to address the needs for human, socio-economic and infrastructural development in the oil rich region.

Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, Speaker, House of Representatives, appointed Hon. Julius Pondi as Chairman of South South Development Commission.

The Federal lawmaker, Pondi was sworn in few days ago by the Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu.

Okporoko, in a statement on Thursday in Warri, thanked President Bola for establishing the Commission, noting that it will complement the efforts and good works being done by the Niger Delta Development Commission in Niger Delta region.

He also appreciated the Speaker of House of Representatives, Abbas for having confidence and trusting Pondi with such an important appointment.

Okporoko, also the President General, Owahwa Sub-Clan, OML34, Ughievwen Kingdom, Ughelli South LGA, expressed optimism that Pondi will perform excellently well to support the Board and Management of South South Development Commission to deliver on its mandate.

The prominent Urhobo leader, congratulated pioneer members of the Board of South South Development Commission on their historic appointments by President Tinubu, urging them to work closely with stakeholders, traditional rulers and communities leaders across the region.