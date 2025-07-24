Sudan: SDIS Covers Repatriation Costs of Sudanese Stranded in Oman in Coordination With the Embassy in Muscat

- Under the guidance of President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, and the supervision of the Director General of the Sudanese Defense Industries System (SDIS), General Merghani Idris Suleiman, and the patronage of the Ambassador of the Republic of Sudan in Oman, Essam Awad Mutawali, and within the framework of its national role and social responsibility towards Sudanese citizens abroad, the SDIS announced that it will cover the costs of repatriating approximately 3,000 Sudanese citizens stranded in Oman.

This effort is part of voluntary initiatives to return them to their homeland after they faced difficulties in renewing their residency permits or lost their livelihoods due to the ongoing war in Sudan.

This initiative came in response to the calls of the Sudanese community in Oman, which reported that the number of stranded individuals exceeded 3,000 people, including those who violated residency laws and were unable to regularize their status or return due to high travel costs.

In coordination with the Sudanese Embassy in Muscat, a high committee was formed to oversee the voluntary return process, which included several institutions. The committee succeeded in obtaining discounts on travel ticket prices from several Sudanese airlines and arranged for land trips to transport the stranded individuals.

The repatriation process will be carried out in two stages, the first by air and the second by land for a number of families.

This campaign complements the initiative to return stranded Sudanese in Oman, which was launched by the Sudanese Embassy in Muscat in April 2025. The Sudanese Embassy in Muscat expressed its deep gratitude and appreciation to the SDIS for this generous assistance, which represents a high humanitarian and national gesture that reflects the state's commitment to its citizens at home and abroad and highlights the integration of official and popular efforts in supporting the people of Sudan wherever they are.

It is worth noting that Oman is one of the most prominent destinations that Sudanese have headed to in recent years for work, but the war situation has prompted thousands of them to request to return after losing their jobs or facing difficulties with residency permits, especially after the deadline for voluntary departure was set.