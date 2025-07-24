Sudan: TSC Member Dr. Salma Witnesses the Honor Ceremony of Martyrs' Families in Atra Neighborhood, Wad Madani

23 July 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- The Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) Member Dr. Salma Abdel-Jabar Al-Mubarak has pledged to stand with the families of the martyrs of the Battle of Dignity and support them in all aspects of dignified life, as a tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

Addressing the honor ceremony for the families of martyrs in Atra Al-Abbasiya neighborhood in Wad Madani, Dr. Salma stated that the assistance provided to the families of Atra's martyrs was just a small token of the abundant generosity they deserve. She emphasized that the service demands put forth by the people of Atra will receive attention and care, adding she will follow up on them with the relevant authorities at the federal and state levels until they are fulfilled.

TSC Member also pointed out the importance of learning from the lessons of this war and working towards development and progress.

TSC member conveyed greetings and congratulations from TSC President and members to the families of martyrs, wounded, and injured in Al-Gezira State, on the occasion of the victories achieved by the armed forces and other security forces, which led to the defeat of the rebel militia.

The Wali of Gezira State, Al-Tahir Ibrahim Al-Khair, praised the role of the Martyr's Organization in the state and its significant efforts in caring for the families of martyrs and assisting the wounded and injured.

He thanked all the parties that contributed to the announcement of exempting the families of martyrs from educational and health service fees. He also confirmed the immediate start of paving the road between Atra neighborhood and the city, solving the electricity problem by providing transformers, and allocating quantities of food to assist the families of martyrs and needy families.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.