Sudan: TSC Member Dr. Salma Witnesses the Honor Ceremony of Martyrs' Families in Atra Neighborhood, Wad Madani

- The Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) Member Dr. Salma Abdel-Jabar Al-Mubarak has pledged to stand with the families of the martyrs of the Battle of Dignity and support them in all aspects of dignified life, as a tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

Addressing the honor ceremony for the families of martyrs in Atra Al-Abbasiya neighborhood in Wad Madani, Dr. Salma stated that the assistance provided to the families of Atra's martyrs was just a small token of the abundant generosity they deserve. She emphasized that the service demands put forth by the people of Atra will receive attention and care, adding she will follow up on them with the relevant authorities at the federal and state levels until they are fulfilled.

TSC Member also pointed out the importance of learning from the lessons of this war and working towards development and progress.

TSC member conveyed greetings and congratulations from TSC President and members to the families of martyrs, wounded, and injured in Al-Gezira State, on the occasion of the victories achieved by the armed forces and other security forces, which led to the defeat of the rebel militia.

The Wali of Gezira State, Al-Tahir Ibrahim Al-Khair, praised the role of the Martyr's Organization in the state and its significant efforts in caring for the families of martyrs and assisting the wounded and injured.

He thanked all the parties that contributed to the announcement of exempting the families of martyrs from educational and health service fees. He also confirmed the immediate start of paving the road between Atra neighborhood and the city, solving the electricity problem by providing transformers, and allocating quantities of food to assist the families of martyrs and needy families.