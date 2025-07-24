Sudan: TSC Member Dr. Salma Affirms Her Support for Al-Gezira Youth Conference for Normalizing Life and Reconstruction's Recommendations

23 July 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Dr. Salma Abdel-Jabar Al-Mubarak, has stated that the country's leadership at all levels stands with the programs and initiatives of the state's youth, as they are half the present and the whole future.

During her address at the conclusion of the conference on issues towards normalizing civilian life and reconstruction in Al-Gezira State, Dr. Salma Al-Mubarak affirmed her unlimited support for the conference's slogan (Let's rebuild) to achieve the goal of Sudan being a symbol among nations with its history, struggles, and progress. She pointed out that the recommendations and outcomes of the scientific workshops that were part of the conference will receive care and attention at the level of both the Transitional Sovereignty Council and the Cabinet.

Meanwhile, TSC Member of praised the efforts of Al-Gezira State government in normalizing life and restoring services, despite the limited resources and capabilities, they were able to achieve a lot. She noted that she witnessed several issues and projects that will soon be materialized to the ground of realit.

Dr. Salma expressed her wishes for the victories of the armed forces and supporting forces to prevail across all parts of Sudan and for the militia to be completely vanquished, so the country can enjoy comprehensive peace in all its corners.

Al-Gezira State Youth Union honored TSC Member, Dr. Salma Abdel-Jabar, and the Wali of Gezira State, along with a number of families of martyrs of the Battle of Dignity in Al-Gezira State.

