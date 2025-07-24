Namibia: City of Windhoek Needs a Top Up of N$353 Million for Road Repairs

The City of Windhoek recently announced a significant funding shortfall for road infrastructure repairs, stating it requires an additional N$353 million beyond its annual maintenance budget.

This substantial sum is needed to restore the city's roads, which have sustained extensive damage due to rainfall.

According to the City, over 650 streets across all suburbs have been identified with potholes and various road deformities, accounting for thousands of potholes city-wide. The damages highlight the severe impact of recent weather patterns on Windhoek's urban infrastructure

"In response, our roads and stormwater division has rolled out a structured city-wide maintenance program, ensuring equitable attention to all areas," they added.

They explained that two contractors have been appointed to accelerate the progress. "Since February, the team has already repaired over 26,000 potholes," they said.

In addition, the City authority said two damaged bridge culverts are scheduled for major repairs, with an estimated cost of N$30 million.

"We appreciate your patience and continued support as we work to restore and improve our roads for safer and smoother travel across Windhoek," they concluded.