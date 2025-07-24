Namibia: Rehoboth's Block H Remains Empty As Beneficiaries Say Lack of Electricity Is Safety Concern

The Rehoboth Town Council (RTC) is in the process of finding ways to develop Block H extension 1 and 2 at the town.

Rehoboth mayor Justin Coetzee says the council has allocated some erven but the area remains empty as beneficiaries are not keen to take up residence.

"The erven have water and sewage, but not electricity yet. We even made streets and cleaned the area," he says.

Despite some investment in the area, residents are reluctant to stay there, he adds.

"People applied to open businesses in that area, which we approved but we need payments in order to further provide services. Maybe if there were people residing there then more developments could possibly have been made," Coetzee says.

Councillor Jacky Khariseb says they tried to raise awareness with residents on social media, in meetings and in writing but many people are reluctant to settle in the area due to limited services.

This has led council to seek the required funding to develop the area, he adds.

Resident Madeline Diergaardt says they need a home, but living at Block H's extension 1 and 2 will be an inconvenience.

"We need a safe area to raise our children in. For now that area is very unsafe for us and, therefore, we can't be there."

Diergaardt says she tried to erect a fence and temporary shack on her erf, but everything was stolen.

"The fence structure was stolen at night. This did not only happen to us. It was very disappointing. Having this happen to us is a clear indication that the area is not safe," Diergaardt adds.

Resident Renaldo Pieters highlights the daily disruption of the lack of electricity in the area and not having essential services like refrigeration, heating and lighting, which affects food preservation, comfort and safety.

"This is particularly dangerous for vulnerable populations like the elderly and young children. There are various factors such a theft, murder, rape and having no entertainment. Without electricity it will be unsafe for us," Pieters says.