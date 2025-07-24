Namibia: 218 Veterans to Receive Improvement Grant in July

About 218 veterans are expected to receive their Improvement Grant by the end of July.

This follows the vetting of applications during May, president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah said during the recent launch of the sixth National Development Plan.

She noted that 405 veterans had received notifications of their successful applications by the Veterans Appeal Board.

"The government undertakes to ensure that payment of the once-off lump sum is affected to all beneficiaries who have been notified, during the current financial year," she said.

Under the Individual Veterans' Projects scheme, 62 veterans received a once-off cash grant for their projects.

Internal verification processes are said to be at an advanced stage to disburse the project grant to the remaining 315 eligible beneficiaries.

The defence ministry convened an engagement with key stakeholders of the August 26 group of companies on 21 June to evaluate performance and come up with institutional reforms to capacitate the defence industry, aimed at improving performance.