Namibia: Upgrade Imminent for Walvis Bay's Independence Beach

Efforts to renovate and expand the recreational space at Walvis Bay's Independence Beach are set to begin within the next couple of days.

The Walvis Bay municipality on Monday announced that the site had officially been handed over to the contractor, Larissa Investment CC.

The upgrade is being undertaken as a joint project by the Walvis Bay municipality and the municipality of the Polish town of Czerwonak, with the European Union is providing assistance through funding.

"I'm happy to see this project finally take shape after some time of trying to get it off the ground. This partnership offers a valuable opportunity to share best practices, and we look forward to more collaboration in future," Walvis Bay mayor Trevino Forbes said at the official handover.

The project began with a community consultation in 2023 where residents shared their input. Beyond this upgrade, the construction of a promenade walkway has been envisioned for this area.

"Residents are hereby informed that the existing recreational space is now an active construction site. Residents are kindly asked to avoid the area and follow safety signage at all times," the Walvis Bay municipality stated.