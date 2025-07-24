Namibian Tourism Sector Generates N$171 Million in June

A total of 115 875 visas on arrival were issued in June, contributing to the generation of N$171 million in the tourism sector for the month.

The visa on arrival process was implemented by the government on 1 April to promote tourism and stimulate the economy.

"Tourism is one of the most critical economic enablers that can grow the economy. To ensure broader participation by local communities and stakeholders across the tourism value chain, the government has embarked on a process to redefine the national tourism landscape through the development of a National Tourism Spatial Master Plan, with focus on socio-economic inclusion," said president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah during the recent launch of NDP6 and while accounting for her achievements in the first three months of her presidency.

The development of the tourism plan is said to be underway and is expected to be concluded by September.