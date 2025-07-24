Namibian Tourism Sector Generates N$171 Million in June

23 July 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

A total of 115 875 visas on arrival were issued in June, contributing to the generation of N$171 million in the tourism sector for the month.

The visa on arrival process was implemented by the government on 1 April to promote tourism and stimulate the economy.

"Tourism is one of the most critical economic enablers that can grow the economy. To ensure broader participation by local communities and stakeholders across the tourism value chain, the government has embarked on a process to redefine the national tourism landscape through the development of a National Tourism Spatial Master Plan, with focus on socio-economic inclusion," said president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah during the recent launch of NDP6 and while accounting for her achievements in the first three months of her presidency.

The development of the tourism plan is said to be underway and is expected to be concluded by September.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.