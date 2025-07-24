Namibia: Nampa Orders Full Salary Deductions From Overpaid Staff

Acting chief executive of the Namibia Press Agency (Nampa) Jata Kazondu has directed that full deductions be made this month from employees overpaid in March who have not refunded the state-owned news agency.

In a letter addressed to Namibia Public Workers Union (Napwu) general secretary Petrus Nevonga on Tuesday, Kazondu says Nampa had been lenient and generous by granting employees three months to refund the money erroneously deposited into their accounts.

He says management instructed staff within an hour of the error not to use the money and to refund the company.

While many employees heeded the call and repaid the money either in full or over the agreed period, Kazondu says some have failed to act "with seriousness and genuineness".

"This is unacceptable, as this matter is now dragging on into the fifth month," Kazondu says.

He adds that while Nampa appreciates Napwu's willingness to engage constructively, the agency also has a duty to safeguard itself from internal and external harm.

"The stance of the Nampa board of directors and management, therefore, strongly remains that all the money that is owed by staff because of the March double salary payment must be deducted in full this month," Kazondu says.

Kazondu's letter follows a letter from Nevonga on Monday in which the union sought to discuss the matter further with management, presumably to negotiate more flexible repayment terms for the affected employees.

Contacted for comment on Tuesday, Kazondu said the matter is still being dealt with internally.

Nevonga argues that Nampa's approach is both procedurally improper and unlawful, as it violates the recognition and collective bargaining agreements between the agency and the union.

"It is still our legal position that your action to proceed with such deductions without a mutual agreement or proper resolution is not only procedurally improper, but it also undermines the dispute resolution alternatives as enshrined in our recognition agreement," Nevonga writes.

The union has now formally declared an internal dispute in terms of the recognition agreement and called on Nampa to halt the deductions immediately.

Napwu is also demanding that the dispute be resolved through a fair and transparent process involving union representation.

Nevonga warns that should Nampa fail to engage meaningfully within seven working days, the matter will be escalated to the Office of the Labour Commissioner in accordance with the Labour Act No. 11 of 2007.