Namibia: NDF Helicopter Hired for N$22 000 Says Ministry Spokesperson

23 July 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs says the total cost of services rendered to the Miss Namibia Organisation was N$22 470.

Ministry spokesperson colonel Petrus Shilumbu notes this in a statement on Tuesday.

His response comes after public outcry over the alleged misuse of state funds to ferry individuals to the pageant.

Shilumbu says a written request was sent to the ministry on 10 July for the support of a helicopter and flight/pilot officers from the organisers of the Miss Namibia pageant, the Namibian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC).

"One of the specific requests from the organiser was to fly the patron of the pageant, Queen Adelheid Nangolo, who is the reigning Omunyekadhi of Ondonga Traditional Authority and Miss Namibia Organisation chief executive Umbi Karuaihe-Upi to the event," Shilumbu writes.

After careful consideration, the request was approved on 11 July, he says.

Shilumbu has clarified that the NDF transported the queen at the request of the NBC and in light of the fact that Nangolo is the pageant's patron.

He acknowledges the public's concern but highlights that the NDF and NBC have a long history of collaboration, and the inclusion of NDF officers at the event was aimed at creating a spectacular experience for viewers, to welcome vice president Lucia Witbooi, and to inject ceremonial flair, stature and national pride.

He says the pageant is a national event promoting heritage, culture, and is an opportunity for Miss Namibia to represent the country.

He has further assured the public that the NDF's services were by no means an abuse of public funds or the NDF's officers, and pledges to treat such events with prudence in future.

The hourly rate to rent a Z-9 helicopter is N$5 500, with N$11 000 being charged for two hours.

