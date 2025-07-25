Zimbabwe: Mwonzora Throws Open MDC Doors but Insists On 'Genuine' Returnees Proving Loyalty

24 July 2025
263Chat (Harare)
By Elia Ntali

Opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) leader Douglas Mwonzora has extended an olive branch to former party members but with a stern condition: prove your sincerity by campaigning in Epworth.

Speaking at the party's headquarters, Mwonzora said those who left the MDC are welcome back provided they commit themselves to party processes and demonstrate goodwill by taking part in grassroots mobilisation.

"We have extended an invitation to all those who left the party to come back and participate in all activities of the party. They ought to know the procedures of the party, and never will we allow a hostile takeover of our party," Mwonzora said

In a clear warning to factions eyeing to take over the party headquarters, Mwonzora drew a line between reconciliation and opportunism.

"For those former MDC members who want to come back to the party, they must show goodwill by going to Epworth and campaign for our candidate. That's where we can see if people are genuine. Otherwise, they're just here to disturb life at the MDC--and they have dismally failed," he said

Mwonzora revealed that his efforts to engage key figures such as Engineer Elias Mudzuri and Morgen Komichi had been met with mixed results.

He said Komichi appeared reluctant when asked to visibly support party activities while Mudzuri declined a proposed one-on-one meeting.

"I called the group called Restoration and said, 'Come, let's discuss. As Isaiah in the Holy Book says, come let us reason together. You are our former brothers and sisters.' If the MDC could speak to Zanu PF during the GNU days after Zanu PF had murdered over 300 of our finest youngsters, why can't we speak to each other?" asked Mwonzora

According to Mwonzora, Restoration members hesitated to meet, with some questioning whether the invitation was a political trap.

"Maybe the meeting will take place, maybe it won't. One of their leaders suggested doing it over the weekend, but we'll be busy in Epworth. We can't waste that time," he said.

Mwonzora left the door ajar: "The ball is in their court."

The MDC has faced persistent fragmentation in recent years with repeated calls for unity often undermined by deep-seated rivalries and accusations of betrayal.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.