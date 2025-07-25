Mekelle — Political parties and civil society organizations in Tigray are raising alarm over recent leadership changes in the region's Southern zone, accusing the Interim Administration of centralizing power within a single political faction and sidelining inclusive governance.

In a joint statement, the Covenant of Tigray for National Salvation, a coalition that includes opposition groups such as the Tigray Independence Party (TIP), Baytona, and Arena Tigray, alleged that the Interim Administration had launched what it called a "military campaign" against local administrations in parts of the Southeastern and entire Southern zones. "This administration, which operates from the TPLF office, is driving Tigray toward further destruction and division," the statement read. The coalition called for the formation of a "Tigrayan transitional government" through inclusive dialogue.

The criticism followed sweeping administrative changes in the Southern zone announced by Lt. Gen. Tadesse Werede, President of the Tigray Interim Administration, who said the restructuring was part of efforts to improve regional governance. But the move drew further controversy when Asmelash Reda, the key nominee tapped to lead the new leadership committee, publicly declined the appointment. Asmelash told Addis Standard that he had neither been informed of the decision nor agreed to it, calling it something he "neither knew nor believed in."

Salsay Weyane Tigray, another regional political party, issued a separate statement condemning what it called an "irresponsible directive" that led to the removal of zonal leaders. The party accused the Interim Administration of acting on behalf of a "rogue TPLF faction," and warned that such actions undermine both judicial institutions and the broader peace process. It demanded the immediate resignation of Lt. Gen. Tadesse and called for a region-wide dialogue to establish a new, inclusive government.

Political leaders have taken direct aim at Lt. Gen. Tadesse's leadership. Alula Hailu, Chairman of Salsay Weyane Tigray, accused the President of governing through a "self-serving and uncompromising approach." Dejen Abraha, Chairman of TIP, also criticized the process through which Lt. Gen. Tadesse assumed power, telling Addis Standard that "despite initial expectations for an inclusive cabinet, all key positions have been concentrated within the TPLF."

The Alliance of Civil Society Organizations of Tigray (ACSOT)--a coalition of 124 local groups--voiced similar concerns. In its statement, ACSOT condemned the involvement of security forces in the administrative reshuffle, saying that operations under the guise of "ensuring security in the Southern Zone" have created distress within communities and disrupted peace. The alliance emphasized that leadership transitions must be handled through "peaceful and inclusive dialogue."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Haftu Kiros, the outgoing Chief Administrator of the Southern Zone, confirmed his removal to Addis Standard, and accused a TPLF faction of orchestrating his ousting, claiming it had "ties to Eritrean interests." President Tadesse later told Addis Standard that Haftu had been reassigned to head the Bureau of Social Affairs. But Haftu also declined the new role. "Our demand is not about granting power to individuals or securing positions," he said. "While we fundamentally believe that the President has the authority to restructure the government, I cannot accept a responsibility that lacks proper consultation, disregards legitimate public concerns, and fails to address pressing public demands."

Tensions in Southern Tigray have been simmering since March, when the Interim Administration accused certain Tigray military leaders of attempting to dismantle local government structures. In May, the town of Maichew witnessed public protests after remarks by TPLF Chairman Debretsion Gebremichael, who suggested that the party would carry out "leadership adjustments" in the Southern zone.