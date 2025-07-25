South Africa: Nehawu KZN to Picket Outside Durban Magistrate Court During the Ithala Soc Limited Liquidation Court Proceedings

press release

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union [NEHAWU] in KwaZulu-Natal will picket on the 25th of July 2025, during the court proceeding on the matter between Ithala Soc Limited and Repayment Administrator.

This action is prompted by our deep concern about the ongoing liquidation proceedings involving Ithala Soc Limited, which have left our members employed by the entity in a state of anxiety and uncertainty regarding their jobs, salaries, and benefits. This picket also serves to demonstrate our unwavering support to our members and workers in general whose livelihoods and future remains uncertain to the legal and financial uncertainties surrounding the company.

This liquidation process has affected thousands of Ithala clients whose bank accounts remain frozen. These include pensioners, small businesses, savings clubs, and social stokvels, many of whom have entrusted Ithala with their life savings, retirement funds, and working capital. The disruption to their access to funds is already causing widespread financial hardship and social distress across communities in KwaZulu-Natal.

Details of the picket:

Date: Friday July 25, 2025

Time: 10H00

Venue: Durban Magistrate Court

As NEHAWU we remain committed to defending the rights and interests of workers, and we will not stand by while our members bear the brunt of corporate and administrative failures. We reiterate our commitment to defending the rights and livelihoods of our members, while also standing in solidarity with the broader community that depends on Ithala Soc Limited for financial inclusion and economic participation.

