Egypt Condemns With Nine Countries Knesset's Call to Impose Israeli Sovereignty Over the West Bank

24 July 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Kingdom of Bahrain, The Arab Republic of Egypt, The Republic of Indonesia, The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, The Federal Republic of Nigeria, The State of Palestine, the State of Qatar, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Republic of Türkiye, the United Arab Emirates, the League of Arab States and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, strongly condemn the Israeli Knesset's approval of the declaration calling for the imposition of the so-called "Israeli sovereignty" over the occupied West Bank, considering it a blatant and unacceptable violation of international law, and a flagrant breach of relevant UN Security Council resolutions, foremost among them Resolutions 242 (1967), 338 (1973), and 2334 (2016), all of which affirm the invalidity of all measures and decisions that seek to legitimize the occupation, including settlement activities in the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967.

The above-mentioned parties reaffirm that Israel has no sovereignty over the Occupied Palestinian Territory, stressing that this unilateral Israeli move has no legal effect and cannot alter the legal status of the Occupied Palestinian Territory, especially East Jerusalem, which remains an integral part of the Occupied Palestinian Territory. They also emphasize that such Israeli actions only fuel the growing tension in the region, which has been exacerbated by the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and the resulting humanitarian catastrophe in the Strip.

They call on the international community, including the Security Council and all relevant actors, to shoulder their legal and moral responsibilities. They urge action to halt Israel's illegal policies aimed at imposing a fait accompli by force, which undermine the prospects for a just and lasting peace and the two-state solution.

They also reaffirm their commitment to the two-state solution based on international legitimacy and the Arab Peace Initiative, and to the realization of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state on the June 4, 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

